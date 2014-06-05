(Adds detail, context, economist comment)
BERLIN, June 5 German industrial orders
rebounded in April after a sharp fall the previous month thanks
to a surge in contracts for consumer goods, data showed on
Thursday, suggesting output in Europe's largest economy will
pick up in the coming months.
Data from the Federal Statistics Office showed orders
climbed by 3.1 percent on the month in April after dropping by
2.8 percent in March. That beat the Reuters consensus forecast
for a 1.3 percent increase and overshot even the highest
estimate for a gain of 2.5 percent.
"Today's data shows that at least the industry is alive and
kicking," said Carsten Brzeski, economist at ING.
"German new orders just provided a first piece of evidence
that the weakening of the economy at the end of the first
quarter should have been a one-off, rather than a new trend."
The German economy expanded at its fastest rate in three
years in the first quarter, helped by an unusually mild winter,
but data for March showed orders, output and exports dropping.
Many economists expect growth to slow in the second quarter.
But Thursday's data provided hope that output in Germany's
mighty industrial sector would increase, especially given that
capital orders increased, suggesting that companies intend to
produce more goods in the future.
The Economy Ministry said the data showed that industrial
orders got off to a good start in the second quarter and that
there was a strong chance they would grow in the quarter
overall.
Consumer goods firms saw bookings rise by 7.1 percent while
manufacturers of intermediate goods had a 0.2 percent increase
in orders.
Demand from abroad was strong despite the Ukraine crisis,
with contracts from foreign countries up 5.5 percent. Domestic
bookings were, however, unchanged.
Other recent data has been less upbeat, with a survey
published this week showing the manufacturing sector expanded at
its weakest pace in 7 months in May. Unemployment has also
increased while business and investor morale has weakened.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)