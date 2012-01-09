BERLIN, Jan 9 German industrial output fell 0.6 percent in November, declining slightly more than expected on a drop in intermediate and capital goods, data showed on Monday. The consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of economists was for a 0.5 percent decrease. Output rose 0.8 percent in October. "Restrained orders in the manufacturing and construction sectors indicate that overall production will continue to be subdued in the coming winter months," the Economy Ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Sarah Marsh)