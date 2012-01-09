BERLIN, Jan 9 German industrial output
fell 0.6 percent in November, declining slightly more than
expected on a drop in intermediate and capital goods, data
showed on Monday.
The consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of economists was
for a 0.5 percent decrease. Output rose 0.8 percent in October.
"Restrained orders in the manufacturing and construction
sectors indicate that overall production will continue to be
subdued in the coming winter months," the Economy Ministry said
in a statement.
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Sarah Marsh)