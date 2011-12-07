BERLIN, Dec 7 - The Economy Ministry reported the following economic indicator on Wednesday: GERMAN INDUSTRY OUTPUT Oct 11 Sept 11 Oct/Sept 11 Month-on-month change +0.8 -2.8 -2.6 Index (base 2005) 112.6 111.7 112.2 NOTES - Consensus forecast +0.4 percent. Forecast range between -1.5 percent and +1.6 percent in Reuters poll of 34 economists. - Figures seasonally adjusted, provisional and expressed in volume terms. Percentage change unless stated. The ministry gave the following details of seasonally adjusted changes compared with the previous month. OCT 11 SEPT 11 Index Pct change Index Pct change Manufacturing output 115.1 +0.8 114.2 -2.8 - Intermed. goods 116.1 -0.4 116.6 -2.7 Capital goods 119.6 +2.2 117.0 -4.5 Consumer goods 103.1 0.0 103.1 +1.3 - durables 101.9 +2.5 99.4 -0.2 - non-durables 103.3 -0.5 103.8 +1.6 Energy 83.5 +1.1 82.6 -4.0 Construction 119.3 +0.4 118.8 -1.4 Two-month comparison Oct/Sept 11 with previous two months: Industrial output -2.6 Manufacturing output: -2.6 Including: Intermediate goods -3.1 Capital goods -3.0 Consumer goods -1.1 -durables -4.0 -non-durables -0.4 Energy output -2.9 Construction -2.1 Workday adjusted two-month comparison Oct/Sept 11 with same period a year ago: Industrial output +4.7 Manufacturing output +5.9 Inc: Intermediate goods +5.3 Capital goods +9.0 Consumer goods +0.5 - durables +3.5 - non-durables -0.1 Energy output -9.7 Construction +2.5