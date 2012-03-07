BERLIN, Mar 8 - German industrial orders posted a surprise fall in January as demand from abroad slumped, Economy Ministry data showed on Wednesday, tempering recent optimism that Germany might resist a winter recession. Seasonally and price-adjusted order intake sank 2.7 percent on the month, driven by an 8.6 percent fall in orders from outside the euro zone. The mid-range forecast in a Reuters poll of economists was for a 0.5 percent rise. (Writing by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Noah Barkin)