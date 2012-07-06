BERLIN, July 6 The German Economy Ministry reported the following economic indicator on Friday: GERMAN INDUSTRY OUTPUT May 12 April 12 May/April 12 Month-on-month change +1.6 -2.1 -0.3 Index (base 2005) 112.6 110.8 111.7 NOTES - Consensus forecast +0.1 percent. Forecast range between -1.2 percent and +1.4 percent in a Reuters poll of 36 economists. - Figures seasonally adjusted, provisional and expressed in volume terms. Percentage change unless stated. The ministry gave the following details of seasonally adjusted changes compared with the previous month. MAY 12 APRIL 12 Index Pct change Index Pct change Manufacturing output 114.2 +1.8 112.2 -2.3 - Intermed. goods 115.4 +1.0 114.3 -0.3 Capital goods 118.2 +1.7 116.2 -3.7 Consumer goods 102.9 +3.8 99.1 -3.4 - durables 98.3 +2.7 95.7 -1.6 - non-durables 103.8 +4.0 99.8 -3.8 Energy 87.6 -1.6 89.0 +2.4 Construction 127.6 +3.1 123.8 -5.5 Two-month comparison May/April 12 with previous two months: Industrial output -0.3 Manufacturing output: -0.9 Including: Intermediate goods +0.3 Capital goods -2.2 Consumer goods -0.5 -durables -0.1 -non-durables -0.6 Energy output +0.6 Construction +7.0 Workday adjusted two-month comparison May/April 12 with same period a year ago: Industrial output -0.3 Manufacturing output -0.8 Inc: Intermediate goods -1.0 Capital goods +0.8 Consumer goods -4.1 - durables -4.7 - non-durables -3.9 Energy output +4.2 Construction +1.1 (Reporting by Berlin Newsroom)