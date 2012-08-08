BERLIN, Aug 8 Germany's Economy Ministry reported the following economic indicator: GERMAN INDUSTRY OUTPUT June 12 May 12 June/May 12 Month-on-month change -0.9 +1.7 +0.1 Index (base 2005) 111.3 112.3 111.8 NOTES - Consensus forecast -0.8 percent. Forecast range between -2.0 percent and +0.9 percent in Reuters poll. - Figures seasonally adjusted, provisional and expressed in volume terms. Percentage change unless stated. The ministry gave the following details of seasonally adjusted changes compared with the previous month. JUNE 12 MAY 12 Index Pct change Index Pct change Manufacturing output 113.0 -1.0 114.1 +2.0 - Intermed. goods 114.7 -0.3 115.0 +1.1 Capital goods 116.6 -1.6 118.5 +2.2 Consumer goods 101.7 -0.9 102.6 +3.6 - durables 98.4 -0.2 98.6 +2.9 - non-durables 102.4 -1.0 103.4 +3.8 Energy 85.6 +1.2 84.6 -2.4 Construction 124.4 -2.0 127.0 +2.6 Two-month comparison June/May 12 with previous two months: Industrial output +0.1 Manufacturing output: +0.4 Including: Intermediate goods +0.8 Capital goods -0.5 Consumer goods +1.4 -durables +2.0 -non-durables +1.3 Energy output -2.0 Construction -1.3 Workday adjusted two-month comparison June/May 12 with same period a year ago: Industrial output -0.3 Manufacturing output -0.6 Inc: Intermediate goods -1.4 Capital goods +1.0 Consumer goods -2.4 - durables -0.5 - non-durables -2.9 Energy output +0.6 Construction +2.3 (Reporting by Berlin bureau)