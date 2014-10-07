BERLIN Oct 7 German industrial output fell far more than expected in August, posting its biggest drop since the financial crisis in early 2009, Economy Ministry data showed on Tuesday, the latest figures to raise question marks about Europe's largest economy.

The 4.0 percent month-on-month drop missed the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a 1.5 percent decrease and came short even of the lowest forecast for a 3.0 percent fall.

"Industrial production is currently going through a weak phase ...but the current decline is exacerbated by holiday effects," the ministry said in a statement.

"All in all, one should expect weak production for the third quarter as a whole." (Reporting by Stephen Brown and Annika Breidthardt)