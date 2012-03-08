March 8 - The Economy Ministry reported the following economic indicator on Thursday: GERMAN INDUSTRY OUTPUT Jan 12 Dec 11 Jan 12/Dec 11 Month-on-month change +1.6 -2.6 -1.8 Index (base 2005) 111.6 109.8 110.7 NOTES - Consensus forecast +1.0 percent. Forecast range between -0.8 percent and +2.5 percent in Reuters poll of 43 economists. - Figures seasonally adjusted, provisional and expressed in volume terms. Percentage change unless stated. The ministry gave the following details of seasonally adjusted changes compared with the previous month. JAN 12 DEC 11 Index Pct change Index Pct change Manufacturing output 113.7 +1.4 112.1 -2.0 - Intermed. goods 113.9 -0.2 114.1 -1.7 Capital goods 119.0 +3.5 115.0 -2.7 Consumer goods 101.6 +0.1 101.5 -0.9 - durables 98.1 +2.3 95.9 -2.3 - non-durables 102.3 -0.4 102.7 -0.6 Energy 83.0 +1.7 81.6 -5.0 Construction 124.1 +4.3 119.0 -6.5 Two-month comparison Jan 12/Dec 11 with previous two months: Industrial output -1.8 Manufacturing output: -1.5 Including: Intermediate goods -1.9 Capital goods -1.3 Consumer goods -1.1 -durables -2.4 -non-durables -0.9 Energy output -4.1 Construction -3.0 Workday adjusted two-month comparison Jan 12/Dec 11 with same period a year ago: Industrial output +1.6 Manufacturing output +2.1 Inc: Intermediate goods +1.7 Capital goods +3.7 Consumer goods -0.7 - durables -0.9 - non-durables -0.7 Energy output -13.5 Construction +23.6