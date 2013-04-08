BERLIN, April 8 German industrial output
rebounded in February on increases in capital goods and energy
production, the economy ministry said on Monday, but a sharp
downward revision of the January figure exposed weakness to
start the year.
Output climbed 0.5 percent on the month in February, higher
than the mid-range forecast in a Reuters poll of 37 economists
for a 0.3 percent rise. Forecasts had ranged from a drop of 1.8
percent to a gain of 1.1 percent.
But output still fell 0.2 percent in the two first months of
the year due to a downwardly-revised drop in production of 0.6
percent in January. Output last month was originally reported
unchanged.
"Production in the industrial sector remains restrained
overall," the Economy Ministry said in a statement.
"Manufacturing output is proving to be increasingly positive,
especially in the area of capital goods."
Swelling domestic demand for capital goods drove a
stronger-than-expected rise in German industrial orders in
February, data showed last week.
(Reporting By Sarah Marsh; Editing by Noah Barkin)