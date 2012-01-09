Jan 9 The Economy Ministry reported the following economic indicator: GERMAN INDUSTRY OUTPUT Nov 11 Oct 11 Nov/Oct 11 Month-on-month change -0.6 +0.8 -0.9 Index (base 2005) 112.0 112.7 112.4 NOTES - Consensus forecast -0.5 percent. Forecast range between -1.5 percent and +0.5 percent in Reuters poll. - Figures seasonally adjusted, provisional and expressed in volume terms. Percentage change unless stated. The ministry gave the following details of seasonally adjusted changes compared with the previous month. NOV 11 OCT 11 Index Pct change Index Pct change Manufacturing output 113.6 -1.0 114.8 +0.6 - Intermed. goods 114.9 -1.4 116.5 -0.2 Capital goods 117.5 -1.0 118.7 +1.7 Consumer goods 102.3 -0.7 103.0 -0.1 - durables 97.3 -3.3 100.6 +1.6 - non-durables 103.3 -0.2 103.5 -0.4 Energy 85.4 -0.4 85.7 +3.8 Construction 128.8 +4.5 123.2 +1.6 Two-month comparison Nov/Oct 11 with previous two months: Industrial output -0.9 Manufacturing output: -1.4 Including: Intermediate goods -2.2 Capital goods -1.2 Consumer goods +0.3 -durables unch -non-durables +0.3 Energy output +1.4 Construction +3.1 Workday adjusted two-month comparison Nov/Oct 11 with same period a year ago: Industrial output +3.9 Manufacturing output +4.7 Inc: Intermediate goods +3.6 Capital goods +7.7 Consumer goods -0.1 - durables +1.1 - non-durables -0.4 Energy output -8.0 Construction +7.1 (Berlin newsroom)