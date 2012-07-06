BERLIN, July 6 German industrial output rose far more than expected in May, Economy Ministry data showed on Friday, pointing to the resilience of Europe's largest economy even as much of the euro zone succumbs to a crippling debt crisis.

Production in Germany climbed 1.6 percent in May, driven by a 3.8 percent increase in consumer goods output and 3.1 percent rise in construction activity. The ministry said construction activity was now well above first quarter levels.

The data for April was revised upwards to a fall of 2.1 percent from a previously reported drop of 2.2 percent.

The figures were well above the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 36 economists for a 0.1 percent gain in May and overshot the highest forecast for a 1.4 percent increase.

"Industrial production remains solid," the ministry said in a statement.

"Overall, the chances of industrial production having a stable second quarter have improved despite the risks from the euro zone." (Reporting by Michelle Martin, editing by Gareth Jones)