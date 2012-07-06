* Economists see slightly positive Q2 GDP

* Economy ministry: output remains solid despite euro crisis (Adds detail, quotes, background)

By Michelle Martin

BERLIN, July 6 German industrial production rose far more than expected in May due to stronger consumer goods output and construction activity, highlighting the resilience of Europe's largest economy even as much of the euro zone succumbs to a crippling debt crisis.

Production in Germany, Europe's growth engine and paymaster, climbed 1.6 percent in May, reversing an upwardly revised fall of 2.1 percent in April, and beating the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 36 economists for a 0.1 percent gain in May.

The surge, driven by a 3.8 percent increase in consumer goods production, even overshot the poll's highest forecast for a 1.4 percent month-on-month increase in industrial output and comes as a much-needed positive sign for the German economy, which has shown signs of a slowdown in recent weeks.

"The data is good - it gives many reasons to believe that gross domestic product will be slightly positive in the second quarter," said Commerzbank's Ralph Solveen.

Purchasing managers' surveys released earlier this week had shown the private sector shrank for the second month running in June, pointing to a possible contraction in second quarter gross domestic product. The PMI surveys did not, however, include construction activity, which rose 3.1 percent in May according to Friday's data.

"But there could be a calendar effect because Whitsun was in June this year, not in May. The Whitsun holiday means that the figures could have gone down in June," Solveen added.

But the Economy Ministry said industrial production remained solid.

"Overall, the chances of industrial production having a stable second quarter have improved despite the risks from the euro zone," it said in a statement.

The output data comes on the heels of data showing an unexpected rise in German industrial orders for May as demand from the euro zone picked up, although economists said the improvement was likely to prove short-lived.

"The production data shows that the economic weakening was only a temporary blip. Industrial orders also show that we are again starting to see a more dynamic thrust going forward," Helaba's Gertrud Traut said.

The data show industrial production to be a bright spot in an economy which saw business sentiment hit its lowest level in more than two years in June while investor sentiment fell at its fastest rate since October 1998. (Reporting by Michelle Martin, editing by Gareth Jones)