Turkey calls for dialogue over Qatar rift with Arab states
ANKARA, June 5 Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday he was saddened by a rift between Qatar and other Arab states, and called for dialogue to resolve the dispute.
BERLIN Oct 8 German industrial output edged down in August due to a weaker construction sector, Economy Ministry data showed on Monday, suggesting that Europe's largest economy is weathering the euro zone crisis relatively well.
Industrial production in Germany slipped by 0.5 percent on the month in August. That compared with the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 42 economists for a 0.8 percent drop.
Activity in the construction sector fell by 2.8 percent and factories churned out 1.3 percent fewer intermediate goods, dragging overall output down. Energy output, which rose by 1.5 percent, was the main bright spot.
"The trend in production continues to be quite stable," the ministry said in a statement.
The data for July was revised downwards slightly to a rise of 1.2 percent from a previously reported gain of 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Michelle Martin, editing by Gareth Jones)
ANKARA, June 5 Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday he was saddened by a rift between Qatar and other Arab states, and called for dialogue to resolve the dispute.
MOSCOW, June 5 It is in Russia's interest to have a "stable and peaceful" situation in the Gulf, the Kremlin said on Monday, commenting on the decision by a number of Arab nations to sever diplomatic relations with Qatar.