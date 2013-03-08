* Industry output unchanged vs forecast for 0.5 pct rise
* Comes after industry orders unexpectedly fell 1.9 pct
* Suggest German economic rebound not as strong as hoped
By Sarah Marsh
BERLIN, March 8 German industrial output was
unchanged in January, undercutting expectations for a slight
rise and compounding concerns that the euro zone's largest
economy will not rebound as strongly from contraction as
sentiment indicators have suggested.
The output data, coming on the heels of figures showing
industry orders unexpectedly fell in January, pointed to the
continuing weakness of the economy after it shrank in the last
quarter of 2012.
The mid-range forecast in a Reuters poll of 40 economists
had been for output to rise 0.5 percent, after an
upwardly-revised 0.6 percent increase in December.
"Soft data for the German economy has been more than
encouraging for already several months. Now, the first batch of
hard data for the start of the year sends mixed signals," said
ING analyst Carsten Brzeski.
"While the solid labour market and a sharp increase in
retail sales in January already confirmed the growth-supportive
role of consumption, the strengthening of industrial activity
remains a very gradual and choppy one," he said, adding that
this pointed to "some kind of rebalancing" of the economy.
Friday's economy ministry data showed construction output
increasing 3 percent on the month, compensating for falls in
energy and manufacturing of 2.3 and 0.2 percent respectively.
Europe's economic powerhouse expanded robustly during the
first two years of the euro zone crisis but growth slowed last
year and the economy shrank 0.6 percent in the fourth quarter.
Most economists still see the country escaping a recession,
defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction, by growing
weakly in the first quarter before regaining momentum. German
growth is crucial to underpin the struggling euro-zone economy.
"We remain fundamentally of the view that German gross
domestic product will rise in the first quarter, but we do see
the risk at the moment that it will come in below our forecast
of 0.3 percent," said Thilo Heidrich, an economist at Postbank.
Recent forward-looking sentiment indicators have shown
German companies, investors and consumers becoming more
optimistic, while unemployment dropped in February.
But the Markit purchasing managers' survey has consistently
shown the service sector recovery outpacing manufacturing over
the past year. The manufacturing industry expanded for the first
time in a year in February, according to Markit.