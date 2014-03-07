BERLIN, March 7 German industrial output rose
slightly more than forecast in January, driven by a surge in
construction, suggesting the industrial sector started 2014 in
good shape.
Industry production climbed by 0.8 percent, helped by a 4.4
percent increase in construction activity, data from the Economy
Ministry showed. That beat the consenus forecast in a Reuters
poll of economists for a 0.7 percent rise.
The data for December was revised up to an increase of 0.1
percent from a previously reported drop of 0.6 percent.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin)