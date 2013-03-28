* Man was arrested on Wednesday in Bremen
BERLIN, March 28 German police have arrested a
28-year-old Pakistani man on suspicion of spying on high-tech
military data, the office of the federal public prosecutor said
in a statement on Thursday.
A German magazine has said the case involves a firm that did
research on reconnaissance drones made by Israel and used by the
German army in Afghanistan.
"The case is amazing," Focus magazine quoted one of the
investigators as saying. German authorities declined to name the
firm.
The man, identified only as Umar R., was arrested in the
northern city of Bremen on Wednesday and worked as a student
assistant in a research plant, the prosecutor's statement said.
"He is suspected of working for a Pakistani intelligence
service since the end of at least October 2012," the statement
said, adding he had tried to obtain high-tech information of
"military use" for his bosses.
Focus reported the man had worked for a company involved in
research on reconnaissance drones, and had obtained secret
studies about the steering and navigation of such drones.
Focus said the firm in question researched Israeli drones
used by the German army in Afghanistan and the man, who has
relations working for Pakistan's secret service and military,
had procured the technical knowledge with the aim of making
drones crash.
