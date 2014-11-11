BERLIN Nov 11 Germany is looking to increase
its investments in Pakistan, especially in the energy sector,
provided the conditions are right, Chancellor Angela Merkel said
on Tuesday during a visit by Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz
Sharif.
Merkel said Germany's KfW state development bank was already
involved in projects in Pakistan including hydro power plants,
but added that the security situation was sometimes a deterrent.
"We can look at intensifying these (investments), as long as
the conditions are right," Merkel told a joint news conference
with Sharif. The Pakistani premier said Germany companies had
shown plenty of interest in his country's energy sector.
