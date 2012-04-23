FRANKFURT, April 23 Two financial executives on
Germany's corporate governance commission have urged blue-chip
companies to consider a voluntary cap on executive earnings as
momentum builds for a European Union clampdown on eye-popping
pay with tougher laws.
A letter urging more self regulation comes shortly after
European lawmakers said banker bonuses should be capped at twice
their basic pay, in an attempt to quell political
dissatisfaction over pay inequality while the economic crisis
puts European jobs at risk.
The letter was addressed to Germany's largest listed
companies and written by Klaus-Peter Mueller, chairman of
Commerzbank and Manfred Gentz, currently chairman of
Deutsche Boerse.
"We urge that some thought be given to include into the
remuneration systems of management board members upper limits or
caps, whereby upper limits and appropriateness be determined by
the supervisory board," said the letter, which was sent on March
29 and seen by Reuters on Monday.
"We need to remind ourselves that market based systems need
to be understood and accepted by society," the letter added.
On March 31, Germany saw the first significant outbreak of
violence connected to the anti-capitalist movement, leaving at
least 15 police officers injured.
Banks have already made efforts to stave off criticism by
cutting pay voluntarily.
Deutsche Bank's co-chief executive designate
Anshu Jain saw his total pay drop 18 percent last year to almost
10 million euros ($13.2 million).
Last week U.K.-based Barclays bank announced it had
tweaked the way it awarded long-term bonuses following
resistance from investors to its original proposals.
Rival Swiss lender UBS slashed 2011 investment
bank bonuses by 60 percent, and investment banking chief Carsten
Kengeter said he would forego his bonus altogether.
Pay for Commerzbank's top executives remains capped at
500,000 euros for as long as the bank does not pay interest on
bailout money it received in the crisis.