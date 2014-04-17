BERLIN, April 17 A German court sentenced a
Somali asylum-seeker to 12 years in jail on Thursday, for his
involvement in the pirate hijacking of a tanker in the Indian
Ocean in 2010.
The judge in the Osnabrueck court in northern Germany said
the man was guilty of kidnapping and severe extortion. The ship
was released for a ransom of $5.5 million after eight months in
the hands of Somali pirates.
"After four months of extensive evidence gathering, the
court is convinced that the 44-year-old Somalian was a leading
member of the pirates who kidnapped a chemical tanker," said the
court in a statement.
The man was not named. German courts do not usually provide
the full names of defendants.
The Marshall Islands-flagged "Marida Marguerite" was seized
by pirates firing automatic weapons and rocket-propelled
grenades south of Oman in May 2010.
Of the tanker's 22-member crew, most were from India. One
testified at the trial.
The court agreed with prosecutors who had argued that the
man was a leading member of the pirate gang, that he had taken
important decisions on board, had a lot of responsibility and at
times led the group.
During the hijacking, the crew were subjected to torture,
including mock executions, said the court. A shot was fired next
to the captain's head.
The Somali received a significant part of the ransom money,
said the court, which media have reported was parachuted onto
the tanker's deck.
Giving evidence in court, the man admitted to being involved
in the hijacking, to guarding hostages and carrying an AK-47
rifle. However, he denied accusations he was a leader of the
pirates and said he issued no orders and was unaware of any
torture being inflicted.
Prosecutors had called for a 12-1/2 year jail term while the
defence asked for seven years.
The Somali man, who could still appeal, was arrested in
Germany in 2013 while seeking asylum.
