HAMBURG, Germany Jan 25 A Hamburg state
prosecutor called for 10 suspected Somali pirates to receive
jail sentences of up to 11-1/2 years on Wednesday at the
conclusion of Germany's first modern-day piracy trial.
The 10 are accused of hijacking the German cargo ship MV
Taipan in April 2010 as it sailed 530 miles off the Horn of
Africa.
In her closing arguments, state prosecutor Friederike Dopke
called for jail terms of seven to 11-1/2 years for the seven
adults and four to five-and-a-half years for three youths.
"The crime was typical of that seen in organised piracy,"
Dopke said.
The charges against the Somalis - piracy and extortion by
kidnapping - have a maximum penalty of 15 years in jail.
The trial, which began in November 2010, was hampered by
difficulties in establishing the ages of some of the Somali men.
Several said they were younger than expert forensic evidence
requested by the court deemed possible. Under juvenile law the
maximum sentence would be 10 years imprisonment.
The poverty and hardship of living in Somalia, a country
damaged by years of civil war, influenced the decision of
prosecutors to opt against pressing for the maximum penalty.
The Somalis were captured by Dutch commandos after they
freed the MV Taipan on April 5, 2010. They were brought to the
Netherlands and later extradited to Germany. A ruling is
expected soon.
(Reporting by Sebastian Huld, Writing by Alice Baghdjian)