WARSAW Jan 29 German Economy Minister Sigmar
Gabriel said on Friday Poland and Germany had differing views on
what role Russia should have in the proposed Nord Stream II
pipeline, which is led by Gazprom and aims to increase Russian
natural gas supplies to Europe.
Gabriel said the project would only be achievable if the
Yamal-Europe pipeline, which delivers Russian gas mainly to
Germany and Poland, as well as the transit pipeline bringing gas
to Europe through Ukraine remain operational beyond 2019.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller, Writing by Joseph Nasr, Editing by
Paul Carrel)