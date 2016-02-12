BERLIN Feb 12 Polish Prime Minister Beata
Szydlo said on Friday she was alarmed by the support of some
European countries for a gas pipeline project with Russia,
warning that such policy went against the European Union's
sanctions against Moscow.
Russia's Gazprom and its European partners signed a
shareholders' agreement on the Nord Stream-2 project last year,
which would double the amount of gas directly shipped from
Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea, cutting out traditional
transit route Ukraine.
EU countries are split on the project. Baltic and eastern
nations including Poland, weary of Russian dominance after
Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014, are opposed.
Germany, which is eager to secure supplies of cheap gas,
backs the project.
"Supporting this political project is incompatible with the
policy of common sanctions against Russia," Szydlo said in a
speech at the Koerber Foundation, a nonprofit organization in
Berlin, after talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel.
"One consequence could be that pro-European reforms in
Ukraine would be weakened," she added. "We are alarmed by the
support that some countries are lending to the Nord Stream 2
project."
