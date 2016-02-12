BERLIN Feb 12 Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Friday she was alarmed by the support of some European countries for a gas pipeline project with Russia, warning that such policy went against the European Union's sanctions against Moscow.

Russia's Gazprom and its European partners signed a shareholders' agreement on the Nord Stream-2 project last year, which would double the amount of gas directly shipped from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea, cutting out traditional transit route Ukraine.

EU countries are split on the project. Baltic and eastern nations including Poland, weary of Russian dominance after Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014, are opposed.

Germany, which is eager to secure supplies of cheap gas, backs the project.

"Supporting this political project is incompatible with the policy of common sanctions against Russia," Szydlo said in a speech at the Koerber Foundation, a nonprofit organization in Berlin, after talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"One consequence could be that pro-European reforms in Ukraine would be weakened," she added. "We are alarmed by the support that some countries are lending to the Nord Stream 2 project." (Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Toby Chopra)