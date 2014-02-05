FRANKFURT Feb 5 Poland's first gas link from
the west, aimed at loosening its dependence on Russia, will move
a step closer with the opening of eastwards flows from a
transfer station on its German border.
German gas grid company Gascade said on
Wednesday it will open the facility on April 1.
Poland, where gas consumption is growing, had watched with
distrust German-Russian cooperation on the giant Nord Stream
pipeline under the Baltic Sea.
This allowed Russia to increasingly bypass Ukraine as a
transit country, but in the process meant it could also avoid
more shipments through Yamal, that runs via Belarus and Poland
into Germany.
By expanding the station in Mallnow near the border town
Frankfurt an der Oder, Gascade has created a capacity for
pumping 620,000 cubic metres per hour eastwards, it said in a
statement issued jointly with Polish transmission system
operator Gaz-System.
Mallnow opened in 1996 to receive mainly Russian gas from
the Polish section of the international Yamal pipeline and send
it on through the Jagal German connecting pipeline operated by
Gascade in the direction of western Germany.
The "reverse flow" option puts into practice EU regulations
enacted by the European Parliament and Council to raise eastern
European gas supply security.
Gascade transports the equivalent of a third of German gas
demand over some 2,200 kilometres, so the move is small in terms
of the European gas markets coming together.
A spokeswoman for Gascade said that the size of capacity was
roughly equal to annual deliveries for a town of 35,000
inhabitants. The cost of the installation was a small one-digit
million euro figure, she said.
Capacities will be auctioned by the European gas capacity
platform Prisma for which customers have to register with
Gascade up to Feb. 10, with registration for Gaz-System
customers opening from that date, it said.
