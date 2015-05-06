BERLIN May 6 German police arrested three men
on Wednesday suspected of belonging to an organised criminal
group that smuggles people from Africa to the European Union.
Around 7,000 migrants, most from Africa, were rescued from
boats in the Mediterranean last weekend and around 900 drowned
last month on a boat heading to Italy - all victims of
people-smuggling operations. Other migrants endure dangers of
another kind, smuggled over land routes via the Balkans.
Cologne police said they searched properties in the states
of North-Rhine Westphalia and Schleswig-Holstein in the early
hours of Wednesday morning and detained one 22-year-old man and
two other males aged 26.
"According to current information, there is evidence that a
European-wide network of smugglers is bringing refugees from
Africa to southern Europe via different travel routes," the
police said in a statement.
The police did not specify how exactly the refugees arrived
in Europe.
"From there they are organising train travel to Paris and
then transporting them in mini buses to Cologne among other
places, from where they often travel to Scandinavia by train."
The raids and arrests were part of a joint operation of
Cologne Police and Federal Police established last year to
combat a network smuggling Africans to the European Union.
Many EU countries believe more must be done to fight
traffickers who have taken advantage of lawlessness in Libya to
set up operations that spirited 170,000 migrants across the sea
last year. Some 43,000 people also came into the EU last year
via the Balkans.
As many as 200,000 migrants are expected to arrive in Italy
by sea from North Africa by the end of this year, according to
Italian government projections.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)