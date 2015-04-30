(Adds European Commission president's comment, background)
BERLIN, April 30 Airbus Group said on
Thursday it planned to complain to the German authorities over
reports that the country's foreign intelligence agency had
helped the United States to spy on it and other European firms.
"We've asked the government for more information," an Airbus
spokesman in Germany said. "We will launch a complaint against
an unknown person on suspicion of industrial espionage."
Earlier, when asked about the reports on a call with
reporters following first-quarter results, Chief Financial
Officer Harald Wilhelm said he wasn't surprised that Airbus, as
a major aerospace and defence company, could be the target of
spying efforts.
The reports by Der Spiegel magazine have caused
consternation in Germany, where surveillance is a sensitive
topic because of historic abuses by the Nazi security services
and the East German Communists.
When allegations emerged in 2013 that the United States had
bugged Chancellor Angela Merkel's mobile phone, she declared
that "spying among friends is not at all acceptable".
Der Spiegel reported in its online edition that officials of
Germany's BND intelligence service indirectly helped the U.S.
National Security Agency (NSA) to spy on European targets,
including German interests, over a period of more than 10 years.
It said BND officials passed Internet IP addresses as well
as mobile phone numbers to the NSA.
On Wednesday Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere, a close
Merkel ally, denied that he lied to parliament about German
intelligence cooperation with U.S. spy agencies.
German media also reported that BND officials helped U.S.
agencies spy on the French president's office, the foreign
ministry in Paris and the European Commission.
Asked about the allegations, European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker told a news conference in Brussels that he
had once proposed that the Commission should have its own secret
service "because the agents are here", although he did not know
if German spies were active in the Belgian capital.
Juncker, who headed a Luxembourg government that was brought
down by a spying and corruption scandal in 2013, said he knew
from personal experience that secret services were very
difficult to keep under control.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; additional reporting by Adrian
Croft in Brussels; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)