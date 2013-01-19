* Lower Saxony vote on Sunday kicks off German election year
By Erik Kirschbaum
HANOVER, Jan 20 German Chancellor Angela
Merkel's Christian Democrats are hoping for victory in a state
contest on Sunday that could end a long losing streak and set
the tone for September's federal election.
Citizens in the northern state of Lower Saxony will begin
voting at 8 a.m. on Sunday (0700 GMT) in what has been a
riveting battle between Merkel's centre-right coalition and the
centre-left Social Democrat-Greens opposition.
Led by state premier David McAllister, the CDU and their
Free Democrat (FDP) allies have drawn even in opinion polls with
their opponents, each on 46 percent, even though the
centre-right trailed by 13 points in voter surveys through
mid-2012.
"The winds in Lower Saxony have turned and you can feel that
everywhere you go," McAllister told German TV after a rally.
First projections are expected once polls close at 6 p.m. and
preliminary results are due within an hour.
Merkel, the most popular politician in Germany thanks to her
handling of the euro zone debt crisis, hopes a victory for the
centre-right in Lower Saxony, an industrial and farming
heartland, would give her re-election campaign a boost ahead of
the September federal vote.
The comeback in Lower Saxony has turned Germany's
fourth-most populous state -- a genuine swing state -- into a
ferocious battleground with Merkel appearing seven times to
campaign with McAllister, the West Berlin-raised son of a
British soldier.
MERKEL'S "MAC"
McAllister, known as "Mac", has played up his Scottish roots
in his campaign, which has featured bagpipes and the jingle "Our
chieftain is a Scot/We're a tough clan".
The SPD and the Greens, who had long been comfortably ahead
of the centre-right incumbents in polls, have watched in horror
as their lead evaporated. Local SPD leader Stephan Weil has been
hurt by gaffe-prone SPD chancellor candidate Peer Steinbrueck.
Weil, a solid if less colourful politician, is mayor of the
state capital Hanover. He first embraced Steinbrueck during 2012
but has kept his distance since the SPD chancellor candidate
blundered - complaining about the pay level for German leaders
and saying Merkel has an advantage because of her gender.
Many would blame Steinbrueck if the SPD failed to take power
in the state, raising questions about his candidacy and
complicating his chances of dislodging Merkel in September.
In a sign of the party's nervousness, Steinbrueck and party
leader Sigmar Gabriel met privately on Friday to discuss how to
react to a defeat, German media reported.
Weil has pointed to polls showing a neck-and-neck race. The
CDU were on 41 percent in a final poll on Thursday while the FDP
were at the 5 percent threshold needed for seats in the state
assembly. The SPD were on 33 percent and the Greens 13.
"Let's put this one in the bag," Weil told a Friday rally.
The CDU have suffered setbacks in the last 12 state
elections and since Merkel's re-election in 2009 lost power
entirely to the SPD and Greens in four important states:
Hamburg; Baden-Wuerttenberg, North Rhine-Westphalia and
Schleswig-Holstein.
But even if the CDU wins the most votes, their centre-right
coalition could be defeated if the FDP does not clear the 5
percent threshold.
That is a similar problem to the one Merkel faces at the
national level, where the CDU is well ahead of the SPD but
doubts remain about whether the FDP will rise from the 4 percent
they are getting in polls now.
Even though it is now considered likely the FDP will win at
least 5 percent in Lower Saxony, FDP national leader Philipp
Roesler could be forced to resign if his party falls short of or
just scrapes past the threshold.