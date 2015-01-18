* Power struggle at top upsets AfD
* Hamburg election in February crucial for party
* Merkel's conservatives hurt by AfD's ascent
By Erik Kirschbaum
HAMBURG, Germany, Jan 18 Sounding more like the
economics professor he once was than the dangerous far-right
firebrand some say he has become, Bernd Lucke spoke at length
about the perils of the euro zone and unfettered immigration at
a campaign rally last week.
Some 400 conservative, grey-haired men had gathered in a
basement of a Hamburg skyscraper on a stormy night to hear the
Alternative for Germany (AfD) party founder, a 52-year-old
father of five.
Lucke ended his economics lecture and switched into
crusading mode: "We won't be blackmailed by a dinky little
country with just 2 percent of the euro zone's gross domestic
product," he shouted, referring to Greece.
In two years, Lucke has taken the AfD into the big time --
not with rhetoric or personal charisma, but with an academic
approach that reassures his older, conservative audiences.
The AfD entered the European Parliament last May with 7.1
percent, then shocked Germany by winning about 10 percent in
three regional elections in the east, stealing voters from
Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU).
The party is now at a crossroads ahead of an election in the
city-state of Hamburg next month. If the AfD enters the regional
assembly, it would mark its first major success in western
Germany, establishing the party as a national force and
strengthening Lucke.
Should the AfD fail in Hamburg, the influence of more
right-leaning members behind the party's victories in the east
and who are flirting with anti-Islam protesters in Dresden, will
grow.
"The AfD has been trying to cover a vast range, from those
backing liberal economic policies to the national conservative
patriots and all the way to the swamps of the far-right," said
Thomas Jaeger, a political scientist at Cologne University.
"They've tried to paper over the underlying conflict but
that's blowing up in their faces," he said. "It's make or break
time for the AfD. Either they'll sort it out or they're doomed."
The AfD power struggle erupted into public view this month.
Lucke wants to change its charter at party congress on Jan.
31, giving the party one leader instead of three. For that, his
two co-chairs called him a "despot-style leader". Lucke ally
Hans-Olaf Henkel called them "scurrilous".
The AfD tried to defuse the dispute by agreeing to have two
leaders from April and one from December. Lucke will face off
then against co-chair Frauke Petry, AfD leader in the eastern
state of Saxony.
"There aren't any divisions in the party," Lucke told
Reuters after a speech that avoided the issue. "Not at all!
Where do you get an idea like that?"
LEFTWARD DRIFT
Lucke quit the CDU after 33 years to form the AfD with
thousands of CDU defectors put off by its drift leftwards.
Moving into that conservative vacuum, the AfD are the first
palatable party to the right of the CDU to succeed at the polls.
Germany's Nazi past made it impossible for any half-way
respectable far-right party to gain traction before the AfD. It
scores 7 percent in opinion polls but pollsters say it could
potentially reach 22 percent.
Merkel first ignored and then ostracised the AfD, which
draws support from all parties and non-voters. But improving
election results have undermined her strategy.
"If they want to remain successful, they need to find a way
to unite and keep both wings of the party," a Merkel adviser
told Reuters.
Germany's politics are shifting. The Free Democrats, long
the CDU's coalition partner, are in disarray after election
defeat in 2013. Many FDP voters switched to the AfD, with which
the CDU has ruled out a coalition.
On a cold night in Germany's second city, it took a while
for the Hamburg crowd to warm to Lucke's warnings of Greece's
fiscal mess, euro zone deflation, Germany's low birth rate and
the low skill levels of immigrants.
Lucke finally roused the crowd by saying Greece should be
thrown out of the euro -- a popular view in Germany -- but
predicted Merkel will try to prevent that because it would show
the failure of her rescue efforts.
Lucke's lack of charisma may be an asset in a country wary
of such things after Hitler.
"Lucke is the antithesis of a charismatic politician," wrote
the conservative Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung. "You
wouldn't want to go have a beer with him because he's the kind
of guy who would order a fanta instead."
One reason why analysts believe the AfD won't quickly
self-destruct is that there are experienced CDU veterans in its
ranks. Like Alexander Gauland, AfD leader in Brandenburg.
"We believe there should be two wings to this party
reflected in the leadership," Gauland told Reuters.
Gauland, born in Communist East Germany but who fled to West
Germany and spent 40 years in the CDU, said the AfD thrives in
the east because it attracts "conservative, patriotic and -- I
mean this cautiously -- nationalist voters."
(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum; editing by Noah Barkin and Giles
Elgood)