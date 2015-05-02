PARIS May 2 France said on Saturday that
"mutual confidence" had been re-established with Germany after
German media reported the country's foreign intelligence agency
had helped the United States to spy on French firms and
government offices.
Der Spiegel magazine said the BND foreign intelligence
agency helped the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) over a
period of 10 years to spy on government officials and companies
in Europe including Franco-German aerospace giant EADS, now
Airbus Group.
German media have reported that BND officials helped U.S.
agencies spy on the French president's office, the foreign
ministry in Paris and the European Commission.
Airbus said on Thursday it planned to complain to German
authorities over the reports, while German Foreign Minister
Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Friday that his government
needed to clear up the accusations quickly.
The French Foreign Ministry said on Saturday the information
in the media was not new as former NSA contractor Edward Snowden
had revealed in 2013 that the NSA had spied on French targets
and had partnerships with European countries.
"Germany has done what was necessary to re-establish mutual
confidence," an official from the French ministry said.
The latest revelations concern practices dating from before
2010, the ministry said, adding that Germany had since carried
out a parliamentary investigation leading it to limit its
cooperation with the U.S.
(Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; Writing by James Regan; editing
by Ralph Boulton)