BERLIN Feb 15 The eurosceptic Alternative for
Germany (AfD) party looked set to win seats in its first western
regional assembly in a vote in the city-state of Hamburg on
Sunday where Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives suffered
big losses, exit polls showed.
An exit poll on German public broadcaster ZDF showed the
anti-bailout AfD on 5.5 percent, just above the 5 percent
threshold needed to enter the state parliament.
The centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) were on 46.5 percent,
a result which would allow them to retain power in one of their
traditional strongholds. Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) came
a distant second on 16 percent, their worst result in the
northern port city since World War Two.
