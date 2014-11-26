* Left politician Ramelow on track for state power
* Three-way left-wing coalition poses threat to Merkel
* Pacifist party supports Russia, opposes NATO
By Madeline Chambers
BERLIN, Nov 26 A small eastern state is set to
embark on an experiment that could shift the political landscape
in Germany, loosening Angela Merkel's grip on power and raising
the chances of a future government in Berlin that includes
fervent supporters of Russia.
Bodo Ramelow, a no-nonsense trade unionist who grew up in
West Germany, is expected to become state premier of Thuringia
on Dec. 5 in a coalition of his Left party, the environmentalist
Greens and the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), ending 24
years of conservative rule there.
Ramelow would be the first politician from the Left, a
pro-Russian, anti-NATO descendant of communist East Germany's
ruling party, to run a state government in Germany.
If his experiment succeeds, it could pave the way for the
same three-party alliance at the national level in 2017, when
Germany next holds a federal election.
Such a coalition, dubbed red-red-green after the colours of
the respective parties, could be well positioned to oust
Merkel's conservatives, who have ruled for the past nine years.
"A red-red-green three-way coalition is unparalleled in
Germany and I think this constellation can become a normality,"
Ramelow told Reuters. But the 58-year-old, often seen with a pet
terrier named Attila, faces an uphill task.
Seen as a moderate in his party, Ramelow is distrusted by
the Left's old guard. Bad blood also runs deep with the Social
Democrats, who have watched traditional blue-collar supporters
defect to the Left, many due to anger with former SPD Chancellor
Gerhard Schroeder's shake-up of the German welfare state.
The SPD, who rule with Merkel in a federal "grand coalition"
of right and left, is still trying to recover from this row over
reforms. The party has trailed Merkel's conservatives by about
15 points in opinion polls for years and is desperate to find
coalition options that would end its status as junior partner.
Last year the SPD agreed not to rule out the possibility of
a future federal coalition with the Left, previously taboo.
"Thuringia will provide a model of how the three left
parties can play together in the backyard," said Thomas Jaeger,
politics professor at Cologne University.
"Then you can think about trying it nationally as it's the
only realistic way of getting the SPD into power," he said. "It
may not work but it's a risk worth taking for the SPD."
BURDEN OF HISTORY
Ramelow faces one big hurdle before he can take power. On
Dec. 5 he must be voted in by the state parliament. That may
prove difficult because the leftist parties hold only a one-seat
majority in the Thuringia assembly.
Ramelow, who has criticised Western sanctions on Russia due
to their impact on local firms, is seen by some as the new face
of the Left. Born in Lower Saxony, he worked as a trade
unionist. Within months of the fall of the Berlin Wall he moved
to the East and joined the fast-moving political scene there.
His West German roots may make him more palatable to many
voters than comrades with more radical views, but he faces a
battle in persuading former Communists from the East to confront
their past as apparatchiks in a state that locked up dissidents.
"He has to deal with the idea that the perpetrators are
back," said Jaeger.
Ramelow said this would be a priority. His left-wing
coalition has promised to do more to help victims of communism.
It describes the regime as 'unjust', a disputed term.
"I must think of the people who have been retraumatised by
my candidacy. People who sat in Stasi jails, whose lives have
been destroyed," Ramelow said.
President Joachim Gauck, a civil rights activist in the
East, has said he doubts people can trust the Left
. Merkel, who also grew up in the East, has
jumped on his party's history with unusually strong words.
"Karl Marx is to be carried into the offices of the state
government. That can't be possible," she said in September.
(Additional reporting by Hans Busemann; Editing by Noah Barkin
and Janet Lawrence)