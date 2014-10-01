* Much German military hardware unfit for service, forces
BERLIN, Oct 1 Ursula von der Leyen, whose
ambitions of succeeding Angela Merkel are too transparent for
German taste, is finding out the hard way why her job as defence
minister is considered the most dangerous in the cabinet,
nicknamed the 'ejector seat'.
News that Germany's military hardware is in such a state of
disrepair that it is struggling to meet NATO commitments or keep
a promise to arm Iraqi Kurds against Islamic State has put the
minister in the firing line.
Dubbed "the War Minister" by a magazine for wanting to put
military muscle behind Germany's growing presence in
geo-political affairs, von der Leyen is one of the only
contenders to succeed the popular Merkel as conservative leader.
But the defence equipment scandal, which erupted last week,
is an unmitigated embarrassment for Germany which could put an
end to such ambitions.
Meanwhile, the satirists and headline-writers are having a
field day.
Many German tanks "are only held together by von der Leyen's
hairspray", said one TV show after the forces acknowledged that
only 70 of their 180 Boxer armoured fighting vehicles, seven of
43 navy helicopters or 42 of 109 air force Eurofighters and 38
of 89 Tornado fighters were operational. The list goes on.
As well as casting doubt on commitments on air defence for
NATO allies in the Baltics if the Ukraine crisis escalates, it
coincided with a spate of breakdowns of military planes taking
weapons to Iraq and aid to African states hit by Ebola.
"What it comes down to is that you promise your allies you
will do certain things if an ally is attacked but in the end it
turns out that you are not capable of doing what you promised,"
said Christian Tuschhoff, a foreign policy expert at Berlin's
Free University. "So it's serious and it's very embarrassing."
The hawks are complaining that, while Germany's planes can't
even get off the ground, smaller allies like Belgium and Denmark
are joining the air strikes against Islamic State. The doves say
Germany is clearly not cut out for action and should bring the
troops home from foreign missions.
The 55-year-old defence minister, whose talent for
self-promotion is matched by her toughness, is taking the
criticism on the chin, acknowledging that fixing the
Bundeswehr's military equipment problems will take years rather
than months.
She has defended the Bundeswehr's reputation, saying that it
"demonstrates its capabilities in 17 overseas missions around
the world daily" in places such as Afghanistan and Mali.
KINDERGARTEN KORPS
Former military chief Harald Kujat said the problem has been
caused by years of cost-cutting and the need to fulfill more
foreign missions on the same budget. At 1.29 percent of
Germany's overall economic output, defence spending is
"shamefully" under NATO's 2 percent target, he said.
Von der Leyen's critics in government and opposition accuse
her of being distracted by photo opportunities, grandiose global
strategies and gimmicks to make the military a more attractive
career, such as opening kindergartens in army barracks.
She would be "well-advised to do fewer photo calls and more
work", said Thorsten Schaefer-Guembel, deputy chairman of the
Social Democrats (SPD), Merkel's current coalition partners.
But Constanze Stelzenmueller, senior fellow at the German
Marshall Fund, a think-tank, said it was "ludicrous" to blame
von der Leyen when she has only been in the job since last
December.
"Even if she had not taken a single photo, this is not
something she could have fixed," said Stelzenmueller, calling
for "national consensus from the top down and a chancellor who
says to the country 'we have now raised the defence budget'".
But the government, especially the powerful Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble who wants a balanced federal budget and no
new debt next year, argues it is not a money problem as nearly
half a billion euros of the military budget was unused last
year.
"PARTIALLY READY"
With no chance of more cash to modernise hardware, and
procurement systems that are notoriously slow, the minister has
limited options, though she does have Merkel's "full support".
When von der Leyen got the job last year, a senior member of
the governing Christian Democrats (CDU) said privately it was a
"gift" that would make or break her leadership aspirations.
The post has a poor survival rate: there have been eight
chancellors since 1949 but 17 defence ministers, only one of
whom - the SPD's Helmut Schmidt - went on to become chancellor.
Von der Leyen's predecessor Thomas de Maiziere fell foul of
cost overruns for drones. His predecessor, Bavarian aristocrat
Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg, quit in a plagiarism scandal. Before
him, Franz Josef Jung quit over civilian deaths in Afghanistan.
The best-known resignation was in the 1962 "Spiegel Affair"
when Franz Josef Strauss accused the magazine of treason for the
cover story "Only Partially Ready to Defend" on the Bundeswehr's
inability to see off the communist threat in the Cold War.
But von der Leyen has a history of standing her ground. In
her previous post as labour minister, with the biggest budget in
the government, she defied Merkel by backing an opposition bill
for boardroom quotas for women. As family minister before that,
she had fought for more childcare facilities for working women.
In the staid world of German politics, where ambition is
best nurtured in private, von der Leyen is not wildly popular.
A doctor and mother of seven, she is admired and envied in
equal measure by colleagues who variously call her
"Problem-Uschi" (short for Ursula) and "Teflon-Uschi" behind her
back.
Thorsten Faas, politics professor at Mainz University, said
von der Leyen's limited backing from the CDU in parliament meant
her chances of the leadership were currently "modest at best".
In one poll in August, 63 percent could not imagine her as
chancellor. But in a ranking of top politicians last week, she
was sixth and her standing rose despite the Bundeswehr scandal.
For Stelzenmueller, the crisis could help von der Leyen "if
she handles it shrewdly", while Tuschhoff said she has support
of senior officers with "a big interest in a strong minister".
"But the post of defence minister is always an extremely
dangerous one," the Berlin professor said. "We have lost a lot
of ministers along the way, or 'in mid-air' if you will."
