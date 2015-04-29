* Interior minister Thomas de Maiziere under fire from
opposition
* Germany reportedly helped U.S. agencies spy on French
targets
BERLIN, April 29 Germany's interior minister, a
close ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel, denied on Wednesday that
he lied to parliament about German intelligence cooperation with
U.S. spy agencies, but remained under fire over a string of
blunders.
The left-wing opposition and the media have assailed Thomas
de Maiziere over his record as chief of staff in 2005-09 and
whether he knew the German foreign intelligence agency (BND) was
helping U.S. agencies spy on European firms such as defence
manufacturer Airbus.
They have also accused him of bungling his last job as
defence minister by failing to react to reports that the German
army's G36 rifles do not shoot straight. He has
remained silent as Ursula von der Leyen, a rival who is now
defence minister, rubbed the salt in his wounds.
Once tipped as a possible successor to Merkel, de Maiziere
remains a pillar of her right-left grand coalition government,
with strong appeal on the right wing of her Christian Democratic
(CDU) party.
"I follow the rules," de Maiziere said in a statement on
Wednesday after Bild newspaper published a story accusing him of
lying to parliament and the public.
"That's my understanding about the treatment of top-secret
information. It's in my own interest to clear these accusations
up. They are not true and the documents would show that."
The Left party called for de Maiziere to resign.
SPYING ON THE FRENCH
In another potentially embarrassing development for Merkel's
government, German media reported that BND officials had helped
U.S. agencies spy on the French president's office, the foreign
ministry in Paris and the European Commission.
"The core of it is political espionage on our European
neighbours and on EU institutions," a person with knowledge of
the spy programme was quoted as saying by Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
A German government spokesman and the BND agency did not
immediately comment on the report when contacted by Reuters.
In Paris, a French foreign ministry spokesman said, "We are
in close contact with our German partners, who have publicly
said they would proceed with an internal clarification on these
elements reported by the press".
Merkel's chancellery has said that since 2008 it had been
aware of the U.S. National Security Agency's interest in spying
on European defence companies, even though parliament was told
last August it had no information about any such espionage.
Analysts say that Merkel remains loyal to de Maiziere, who
has long been a punching bag for the opposition. His cousin
Lothar de Maiziere was old East Germany's last prime minister
and made Merkel's career possible as his spokeswoman.
"Merkel won't let him be sacrificed," said Gero Neugebauer,
a political scientist at Berlin's Free University. "She's known
him from the start of her career and they've always been
fiercely loyal to each other. She'd be exposed if he had to go."
Several chancellery sources said Merkel's popularity makes
it hard for the opposition - or even the Social Democrat
coalition partners - to attack her without harming themselves.
"So if you can't hit the chancellor, it's understandable
that they try to strike out at the some of the stronger people
around her," said one government source.
