BERLIN Feb 22 Germany's Social Democrats (SPD)
have drafted a law to discourage corporations from granting high
pay packages to top managers by capping the tax deductions they
can get through writing them off as business expenses.
The SPD, which has veered to the left under its new leader
Martin Schulz, presented a draft law on Wednesday to limit the
tax deduction at 500,000 euros ($524,900.00) annually for
members of a listed corporation's management board.
Board members in large corporations can earn much more in
salary and benefits, but payments above that level - which are
currently tax-exempt business expenses - would cost the company
more in tax because it could not write them off.
The centre-left SPD has been rising in opinion polls since
Schulz left the European Parliament for domestic German politics
to run against the veteran Angela Merkel in September.
In a poll published on Sunday, it surged past her Christian
Democrats (CDU) and their Bavaria-based Christian Social Union
(CSU) sister party for the first time since 2006, scoring 33
percent to their 32 percent.
"We do not have a dog-eat-dog capitalism in Germany, rather
a model of a social market economy," SPD parliamentary faction
leader Thomas Oppermann said after party leaders approved the
draft law.
The SPD, the junior coalition partner in Merkel's
government, would only submit the law to parliament if the
conservatives agree to the draft, as mandated in a coalition
agreement between the two parliamentary blocs.
Merkel has backed the idea of putting a cap on tax
deductions for executive pay packages, but some Christian
Democrats oppose it and say companies would surely appeal
against it in the Federal Constitutional Court.
The German public and media have criticised carmaker
Volkswagen for multi-million euro compensation
payments to top executives despite the company's stock plunging
on the back of a scandal over false diesel emission levels.
The SPD draft law suggests the supervisory boards of listed
companies should be able to cut senior executives' pay packages
and claim back extra pension benefits if they perform poorly.
In addition, the bill would allow shareholders at the annual
general meeting to agree on a maximum ratio between senior
management compensation and the average salary in the company.
($1 = 0.9526 euros)
(Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by Joseph Nasr)