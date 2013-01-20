HANOVER Jan 20 Germany's centre left ousted
Angela Merkel's conservatives in Lower Saxony on Sunday after
winning a state election by a tiny majority, potentially
reviving the Social Democrats' (SPD) hopes of unseating the
chancellor in a national vote in September.
The SPD and their Greens allies won just one more seat than
Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Free Democrat (FDP)
allies, according to official results more than six hours after
voting ended and exit polls indicated a dead heat.
The SPD and Greens won a combined 46.3 percent against 45.9
percent for the centre-right, with the FDP defying predictions
they would fail to win a seat and scoring 9.9 percent - twice
what they had been forecast to get.