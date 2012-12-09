* Steinbrueck aims to unite centre-left against Merkel
* SPD candidate faces uphill battle to power
* Ex finance ministers calls for higher taxes, minimum wage
By Erik Kirschbaum
HANOVER, Germany, Dec 9 Germany's opposition
Social Democrats (SPD) formally nominated former Finance
Minister Peer Steinbrueck on Sunday as their candidate to run
for chancellor against Angela Merkel in next September's
election.
Steinbrueck promised a more just society and called for a
united fight against Merkel's centre-right coalition in a speech
aimed at winning over the hearts of the oft-divided centre-left
SPD at a special party congress.
"The financial crisis showed that things have got out of
balance in Germany, in Europe and in our society," said
Steinbrueck, who wants higher taxes on the wealthy and a minimum
wage that Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) firmly oppose.
Political analysts say Steinbrueck faces an uphill battle to
defeat the popular Merkel and win the chancellorship the SDP
last held under Gerhard Schroeder from 1998 to 2005. The SPD
does have a strong chance of forming part of a new "grand
coalition" including the CDU, analysts say.
"Germany needs more 'We' and less 'I'," said Steinbrueck, a
towering man with a booming voice who served as Merkel's finance
minister from 2005 to 2009 in a former "grand coalition."
"The gap is growing between rich and poor because of a
growing number of under-paying jobs and because of our poorly
financed towns and cities."
His 100-minute long speech was interrupted at the start by
Greenpeace hecklers who managed to outwit the SPD's careful
choreography and security guards to unfurl a banner behind the
podium that read: "Did you rake in enough dough?"
The 600 delegates booed before the banner was hauled off the
wall. Steinbrueck, who momentarily stood in stunned silence, has
come under attack for earning 1.25 million euros ($1.6 million)
as an after-dinner speaker during the last three years.
FIGHTING SPIRIT
Merkel is seeking a third term and opinion polls show the
CDU, with its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union
(CSU), holding a steady 10-point lead over the SPD -- about 40
percent to 30 percent.
But the CDU/CSU's coalition partners, the Free Democrats
(FDP), have fallen below the 5 percent threshold needed to win
seats in parliament. By contrast, the SPD's preferred partners,
the Greens, are polling around 13 percent.
Political scientists say a "grand coalition" with the
CDU/CSU and the SPD is the most likely outcome. But a new
CDU/CSU-Greens coalition or an SPD-Greens coalition like the one
that led Germany from 1998 to 2005 are two other possible
outcomes.
Steinbrueck, 65, has ruled out serving in another grand
coalition, a fighting spirit that has endeared him to the
party's grass roots who fear other SPD leaders appear overly
eager to rejoin Merkel as junior partners.
"I don't just want a partial change of government,"
Steinbrueck said to loud applause. "I want an entirely new
government. I want an SPD-Greens government for our country. I'm
not available for any grand coalition."
Steinbrueck, who ran unopposed, was elected candidate with
the backing of 94 percent of SDP delegates. He has never won
election in Germany and lost his one campaign as state premier
of North Rhine-Westphalia in 2005.
His campaign got off to a dreadful start in October and he
initially lost poll support with his abrasive style and the row
over his speaking engagements. Especially disliked by women
voters, he spent months defending himself for high earnings.
A November ARD TV poll showed only 30 percent of Germans
find Steinbrueck likeable, down 7 points since September, while
Merkel's rating rose 9 points to 51. He fell three pegs to be
ranked the country's sixth most popular politician.
BOUNCE BACK
But Steinbrueck, a centrist whose candidacy is supposed to
help the SPD siphon away middle-of-the-road voters, has bounced
back with energetic speeches and hard-hitting interviews.
Gerhard Schroeder, 68, and the other living SPD chancellor
Helmut Schmidt, 93, were sitting in the front row on Sunday --
the first time both have appeared together at an SPD party
congress since 1998. Both have endorsed Steinbrueck.
Schmidt and Schroeder ultimately ran into trouble with the
powerful left wing - which is why they the two men kept their
distance from the SPD after leaving office ahead of schedule.
Steinbrueck, who has lost weight in the two months since he
was first picked to run against Merkel, tried to imbue a sense
of optimism in his party.
"It's time for change," he said. "I want to be the next
German chancellor and I want Germany to find a new social
balance. I want change instead of standstill. We can do it."