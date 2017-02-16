BERLIN Feb 16 Chancellor Angela Merkel admitted
on Thursday she did not know how closely Germany's spies
cooperated with their U.S. counterparts until 2015, well after
an uproar over reports of U.S. bugging of her cellphone.
Merkel, who is running for a fourth term in September, told
a parliamentary committee that she assumed Germany's BND foreign
intelligence agency would not help the U.S. National Security
Agency (NSA) to spy on European politicians and companies.
German media revealed in 2013 that the NSA had bugged
Merkel's cellphone, which strained relations with Washington.
Former NSA contractor Edward Snowden then reported in 2015 the
BND had helped the NSA spy for years on European companies and
politicians by passing on information it gathered.
"I knew nothing about it," Merkel told members of the
committee. "I had trusted my former chief of staff."
Germany scaled back the level of cooperation with the NSA
after the revelations, demanding clear justifications for every
U.S. surveillance request concerning persons or institutions.
Merkel responded to the original allegations of widespread
snooping by saying that "spying among friends was unacceptable".
Opposition lawmakers wanted to know if Merkel knew that the
BND was helping the NSA spy on European allies when she uttered
those words. She told the committee that she had assumed at the
time that "the BND would not do such thing".
The German parliament set up the investigation in 2014.
Surveillance is a sensitive issue in Germany where East
Germany's Stasi secret police and the Nazi era Gestapo kept a
close watch on the population.
Germany's highest court last year rejected a bid by
opposition politicians to make the government disclose to the
investigating committee the surveillance targets it worked on
with the NSA.
German lawmakers in October approved a law to tighten
oversight of the BND, but critics said the new rules do exactly
the opposite.
