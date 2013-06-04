* Steinbrueck: Germany also not pro-active enough in world
* Social Democrat well behind Merkel in pre-election polls
By Stephen Brown
BERLIN, June 4 Angela Merkel's centre-left
challenger in elections later this year accused the German
chancellor on Tuesday of "one-dimensional" leadership in the
euro zone crisis and of failing to make Germany more pro-active
on the broader world stage.
But Social Democrat (SPD) Peer Steinbrueck, who lags far
behind Merkel in polls for the September vote, had few proposals
in the main foreign policy speech of his campaign that
differentiated him from the governing conservatives.
Like most centre-left politicians in Europe, he lambasted
Merkel for imposing tough economic reforms on struggling euro
zone economies in return for bailouts where Germany, the bloc's
biggest economy, foots over a quarter of the bill.
"The content and style of crisis management of this
government and Frau Merkel has spread doubt in Europe about
whether it can count on German solidarity," Steinbrueck said.
The focus on austerity had pushed some economies into a
"death spiral", he said, and created endemic youth unemployment
across Europe.
Merkel's insistence on tough structural reforms in heavily
indebted Greece, Spain, Portugal, Italy and Cyprus has made her
deeply unpopular there, with protesters sometimes portraying her
in Nazi uniform or with a Hitler moustache.
Steinbrueck, who served in Merkel's cabinet in her 2005-2009
"grand coalition" government with the SPD, asked in his speech
at Berlin's Free University: "Have you any idea what it would be
like if Germany had to make savings of 5 percent a year?
"You would not be here, you would be out in the street. But
that's what we're doing with these other countries."
NOT AN AMERICAN CENTURY
Steinbrueck echoed the call from opposition in Europe -
including Greek leftists - for a new "Marshall Plan" like the
U.S. aid that raised Europe from the ashes of World War Two, to
make euro zone economies more competitive.
Investing 10 billion euros to create half a million jobs for
young people would be just a fraction of the 700 billion euros
Europe had dedicated to propping up its banks recently, he said.
Germany could help, Steinbrueck said, by reducing its
current account surplus.
Steinbrueck, whose record as a competent minister has been
eclipsed by gaffes such as calling two top Italian politicians
"clowns", struck a moderate tone but found it hard to overcome
the classic dilemma of how to reconcile Germany's economic might
with historical European mistrust of its ambitions.
On the one hand he said, Germany "should not lay claim to
leadership in Europe" but on the other he criticised Germany for
failing to answer calls from the United States or neighbouring
Poland for a more pro-active Germany.
He chided Merkel's government for letting others take the
brunt of military missions like Libya while also saying Germany
exported too many arms and that its armed forces did not need
drones. Germans have been debating the cost of such equipment.
Steinbrueck struck an awkward balance on the United States
ahead of a visit by President Barack Obama this month. He backed
EU-U.S. free trade talks while saying: "The United States will
no doubt continue to play a dominant role, but this will not be
an American century with undisputed U.S. supremacy."