BERLIN, June 7 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Friday her response to opposition proposals for tax
increases during the campaign for September's election was "a
clear no" as business could easily move to other lower-tax
countries in Europe.
"I say a clear no to tax rises," Merkel told a meeting of
German family-owned firms in Berlin, arguing that it was now
easier than at any time in the last three decades for companies
to move between European Union countries to avoid high taxes.
Germany's centre-left Social Democrats and Greens say they
would increase taxes on the wealthy if they managed to prevent
Merkel from getting a third term in the September vote.