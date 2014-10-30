BERLIN Oct 30 The German government introduced
a controversial road toll on Thursday which will force foreign
car drivers to pay up to 130 euros a year for using Germany's
Autobahn motorways.
The plan, intended to help Germany fund the upkeep of its
transport infrastructure which is used by millions of foreign
vehicles, may yet face a legal challenge in Brussels for
discriminating against foreign motorists.
After months of heated debate between Chancellor Angela
Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Bavarian sister
party Christian Social Union (CSU), Transport Minister Alexander
Dobrindt dropped an original idea to raise the fee on all roads.
However, the minister stuck to the plan that the toll will
not lead to extra costs for German drivers by allowing them to
offset the levy against an already existing motor vehicle tax.
Dobrindt, a leading member of the CSU, said he was convinced
that his draft law does not discriminate against foreign
motorists and therefore would stand if challenged in court.
"The infrastructure fee is sensible, fair and just," the
minister said, adding that the revenues of the toll would only
be used to modernise Germany's motorways and main roads.
The toll is expected to be introduced in 2016. Motorists
have to pay it by registering their license plates via the
internet. Foreigners can also pay the levy at gas stations.
The fee will take into account the cylinder capacity and
environmental compatibility of the car with a maximum toll of
130 euros a year. Foreign drivers can pay a 10-day levy for 10
euros or two month for 22 euros.
The minister expects revenues of 3.7 billion euros of which
around 3 billion euros will come from domestic drivers. With
estimated introduction costs of nearly 200 million euros, the
net revenue might shrink to just 500 million euros a year.
Dobrindt's CSU wants foreign motorists to pay tolls on
motorways because they think it is unfair that foreigners travel
for free in Germany while German drivers have to pay tolls in
neighbouring countries like Austria, Switzerland and France.
The CSU pressed the motorway toll issue in coalition talks
after last year's German federal elections.
But Merkel's CDU and its other coalition ally, the
centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), said they would only back
the toll if it did not lead to extra costs for German motorists
and if it complied with European Union rules that prohibit
discrimination against foreign motorists.
Germany has already introduced a satellite-based toll system
for lorries that obliges truck drivers to pay on motorways. This
toll depends on the number of kilometres actually driven.
(Reporting by Markus Wacket and Michael Nienaber; Editing by
Dominic Evans)