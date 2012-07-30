FRANKFURT, July 30 Prosecutors in Mannheim,
Germany said they have evidence that 1,295 investors from
Germany, Austria and Switzerland lost at least $37 million in a
pyramid scheme allegedly run by a German man arrested in Las
Vegas last week.
"The actual damages are expected to be higher," the Mannheim
prosecutor's office said in a statement on Monday.
Ulrich Felix Anton Engler, 51, was arrested in Las Vegas on
Wednesday for violating U.S. immigration law.
U.S. Immigration and Customs said last week Engler was in
the custody of its officials and would be deported and turned
over to German law enforcement authorities, adding he was wanted
by them on multiple criminal charges after allegedly defrauding
investors.
Investigators from the German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg
are standing by to aid with a transfer of Engler, the Mannheim
prosecutor's office said on Monday.
The prosecutor said Engler is accused of using a
Florida-based marketing company to lure investors between
end-2004 and mid-2007, under the pretence of investing the cash
on the New York Stock Exchange.
But he is actually said to have been running a ponzi scheme,
the prosecutor said.
Last year, authorities began to re-examine his case and
determined he was running a similar scheme in Nevada under a new
name.
An international arrest warrant was issued for him in 2007,
but his whereabouts remained unknown until his arrest last week.