BERLIN The lifting of German restrictions on eastern European workers last May has sparked a surge in immigration from countries like Poland that could fuel the first annual population rise in Germany in nine years, official figures show.

The Federal Statistics Office estimated on Friday that the German population rose in 2011 for the first time since 2002 despite the fact that deaths were projected to exceed births by up to 185,000.

More than compensating for that was a sharp increase in net immigration, which was estimated to have risen to 240,000 last year, nearly double the 2010 total of 128,000 and the largest figure since 2001.

"The main driver of this positive immigration trend is the increase from countries who joined the European Union in 2004, especially Poland," the office said.

To shield their job markets, both Germany and Austria won a seven-year exemption to EU rules allowing the free movement of labour from ex-communist countries that joined the bloc in 2004, including Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary.

That exemption expired on May 1 of last year. Since then, an average of 28,000 citizens from the recent EU joiners have moved to Germany each month, compared to just 15,000 in the first four months of 2011, when the restrictions were still in place.

The German economy has largely escaped damage from the debt crisis, posting growth of 3 percent or better for two straight years. Meanwhile unemployment has sunk to a post-reunification low of just 6.8 percent, making Germany an increasingly attractive destination for the citizens of other EU countries.

When Germany's jobs market was opened to the east last year, the Polish government estimated that up to 400,000 people would seek work in Germany and Austria over the coming three years, far less than the 1.5 million who left, mostly to Britain and Ireland, after Poland joined the EU in 2004.

Although small compared to the numbers from eastern Europe, preliminary data from the first eight months of 2011 also shows a sharp increase in the number of immigrants from certain euro zone countries that have been hit hard by the sovereign debt crisis, including Greece and Spain.

In the January to August period of 2011, the only months for which hard numbers were available, a gross total of 13,629 Greeks moved to Germany compared to just 7,594 in the same period in 2010. The influx from Spain in the same period was 15,523, up from 12,361.

Spain has the highest unemployment rate in the currency bloc at over 21 percent, while Greece recorded a rate of 17.7 percent in the third quarter of last year, the highest level on record and up from 12.4 percent the year before.

Overall, the German population was projected to have pushed up above 81.8 million last year. Its post-reunifiction peak was in 2002 when it totalled more than 82.5 million.

