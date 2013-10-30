BERLIN Oct 30 Berliners vote this week on
returning the electricity grid of Germany's capital and biggest
city to public hands, a move that could be bad news for the
licence owner, Swedish utility Vattenfall, in its
biggest market.
A "yes" vote on Sunday would deprive Vattenfall of a steady
revenue stream and disappoint any hopes the company might have
of getting a high price for the grid by selling it to investors.
The referendum is the latest initiative from German citizens
keen to take more control of their power supplies after the
people of Hamburg, Germany's second biggest city and main port,
voted for a return of Vattenfall's grid into public ownership
last September.
The "Berliner Energietisch" initiative, which wants to take
over the grid in Jan. 2015, has forced the referendum by
launching a huge campaign and collecting signatures from more
than 7 percent of eligible voters in the German capital.
"We want to found a utility that produces renewable energy
in Berlin. Secondly, we want the power grid, which now belongs
to Vattenfall, to be brought back under public control,"
Energietisch says on its website.
"We want to get it back because the profits from the grid,
which were 150 million euros ($207 million) last year alone, now
go to the pockets of a Swedish nuclear and coal firm," it said.
Swedish state-owned Vattenfall relies heavily on nuclear and
coal-fired power generation.
A Berlintrend poll in September showed 60 percent of the
capital's residents backed Energietisch. To succeed, it needs
majority support in the referendum and the backing of at least
25 percent of the city's eligible voters.
TROUBLE FOR VATTENFALL
Vattenfall has had to idle two nuclear plants following
Germany's policy decision in 2011 to exit nuclear power, and it
is already struggling with high debt and decreasing profits as
low power prices clash with high fuel costs.
In the second quarter alone, it wrote down the value of its
business by 30 billion Swedish krona ($4.7 billion).
Vattenfall spent about 22 billion euros on acquisitions over
the past 15 years, trying to match rivals like Germany's E.ON
, but has since sold assets to ease its debt burden.
The company has also said that it would split into two
divisions, one Nordic and another for continental Europe, and
that it would consider investors for the European business.
Berlin's power grid, which supplies 3.4 million people, is
one of the firm's most prized assets, and a forced sale to the
public sector would probably come at a lower price than laying
it off to private bidders.
Vattenfall's licence to run it expires next year and Chief
Executive Oystein Loseth told analysts this week he hoped to get
an extension but acknowledged the firm may have to sell up.
If Energietisch, supported by the Green party, succeeds, it
would raise the pressure on Berlin to buy back the licence.
The left-right coalition that runs Berlin, struggling with a
60 billion euro debt, opposes the move mainly because of the
high cost of a buy-back. It has already bought back a stake in
water utility Berliner Wasserbetriebe from utility RWE
.
Economists have also warned about the cost.
"This is a lot of money. Money that Berlin does not have
lying around," Jan Eder, head of Berlin's IHK institute, said.
"You can get good returns with a grid, but not if you have
to finance the whole thing via debt and are bound by interest
and redemption payments," he told German radio.
Vattenfall has declined to put a value on the Hamburg and
Berlin grids.
Some bankers estimate the company could net around 2 billion
euros each if sold them to infrastructure investors.
Energietisch, however, says it reckons on a price of about 400
million euros.
($1 = 0.7262 euros)
(Additional reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Henning
Gloystein and Anthony Barker)