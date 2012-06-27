* Struggled to cope with winter 2011/12
* Short-term measures to tackle next winter
* Longer-term solution essential
* EnvironMin maps out a few key dates
(Releads with comments by environment minister, adds details)
BERLIN, June 27 Germany's Environment minister
said the state will help set the ground rules for the country's
shift to more renewable power resources but will leave the
details of how to implement it to market forces.
Speaking at a power conference in Berlin on Wednesday, Peter
Altmaier told the meeting that the government would only
intervene when necessary.
"We will have to decide on (five to six) central points that
are binding and then we will see a dynamism and synergies that
we at this stage cannot even imagine," he said.
"The energy shift has to be put in practice in decentralised
places but we need to establish decisive cornerstones at a
macroeconmomic level."
Earlier, Hildegard Mueller head of the energy industry
association BDEW, called for a unified power market by 2015 at
the latest to help Europe's biggest power consumer manage its
move to a more greener energy mix.
"After the 2011/12 winter, the priority is to safeguard
supply in the 2012/13 winter," Mueller said.
Mueller added that the BDEW was talking about a "strategic
reserve for a few years" and a long-term market design by 2015.
"We need a solution by 2014/15 at the latest," she said.
"We need to start turning the plan into legislation by then,
otherwise we will not realise it, given the long lead times."
The country, which uses 600 terawatt hours a year, narrowly
escaped a blackout in February because it was without nuclear
power while green solar and wind power were also unavailable.
Germany switched off 40 percent of its nuclear capacity in
one go last year after Japan's Fukushima crisis.
The energy regulator has identified some power stations that
can help to plug supply gaps next winter before new capacity
comes on stream.
After the coming winter's short-term measures, these should
be changed and monitored by power grid companies and their
regulatory agency to become an instrument for the long term,
Mueller said.
One consequence of a shift towards temperamental wind and
solar power is volatile production. To offset output gaps,
policymakers are discussing whether to build conventional
round-the-clock power plants and pay standby premiums in what is
referred to as a capacity market.
This could help to deal with the problem of low power prices
discouraging the building of new plants. The financial crisis
and low demand in the euro zone have sent German wholesale power
prices to 19-month lows.
The government expects a parliamentary mediation committee
to seal a compromise on Wednesday night about the reduction of
runaway subsidies for the solar power industries which was
brokered on Tuesday.
"I hope that all stakeholders can agree on a solution
(tonight)," Altmaier told reporters after his conference speech.
Open questions about how to proceed on fledgling offshore
wind industries could likely be clarified before the parliament
breaks for summer, he added.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by David Goodman and Mike
Nesbit)