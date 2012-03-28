* Average prices for next three years seen 3-6 euros too low

* Capacity closures may propel prices far higher

* Consumption to grow modestly between 2013 and 2015

By Vera Eckert

FRANKFURT, March 28 German power curve prices in the wholesale market may well not reflect coming capacity closures, said Deutsche Bank Research (DBR) on Wednesday, holding on to price scenarios drawn up after the country's partial exit from nuclear power last year.

"Given that we are still factoring in 14 gigawatts (GW) of capacity withdrawals over 2012-15,..., we still expect prices to rise by more than the forward curve is currently indicating out to 2015," said the bank's research authors, Mark Lewis and Michael Hsueh, in a note.

DBR expects that older fossil fuel fired power stations will become increasingly uncompetitive over time, especially once generators have to start paying for 100 percent of their CO2 emissions allowances from 2013 onwards.

The DBR base case envisaged Cal '13 baseload, the position for round-the-clock supply next year at an average 55.10 euros a megawatt hour, 2014 delivery at 55.50 euros and 2015 delivery at 58.2 euros.

By comparison, the OTC market on Wednesday morning priced these contracts at 52 euros both for 2013 and 2014 and the 2015 contract at 51.65 euros.

The benchmark 2013 contract was in a downtrend between late August and mid-January, then broke the trend during a cold snap in February but fell again in March, according to Reuters data. The current level of 52 euros is the lowest since Feb. 16.

New thermal power plant capacity to be added is at 13.6 GW to 2015, according to DBR.

DBR estimated German electricity consumption to be down 0.5 percent in 2012, following a 0.5 percent fall in 2011 recorded by industry lobby BDEW, while retaining a growth forecast for 2013-15 at 0.75 percent per annum.

COAL BURN TO BE MORE PROFITABLE THAN GAS

Average power demand on the grids should be 78.6 GW in 2012, due to milder weather than seen in 2011 when it was 80.5 GW, according to DBR.

Power generation revenue margins for German power produced from gas (clean spark spreads) should drop to break-even level by 2015 from an estimated 3 euros/MWh average in 2012 while those from coal (clean dark spreads) could rise to 11 euros/MWh by 2015 from 2 euros in 2012, DBR predicted.

Its main argument was that gas prices would rise and coal prices fall in the world market, helping the relative economic case for coal burning.

Germany last year shut 8 old nuclear reactors in the wake of the Fukushima crisis and installed a strategy promoting the rapid expansion of renewable power.

DBR said Germany would thus turn into a net importer of 9 terawatt hours (TWh) of power from 2012 onwards compared with its net exports of 14 TWh in 2010, pre-Fukushima.

This also compared with an already reduced 6 TWh of net exports in 2011 recorded by industry statistics group AGEB.

It said its assumptions could change if the EU decided on intervention in favour of the CO2 price, the euro zone crisis turned out more dramatically than expected and thus the recession in the region turned out deeper than assumed.

Also, policymakers might consider a capacity payment system to curb prices.

French bank Societe Generale last week issued a far more conservative prices forecast for German power. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Keiron Henderson)