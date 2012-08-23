DUESSELDORF Aug 23 Germany's largest utility E.ON will not build extra power capacity based on coal or gas in western Europe until 2020 because the market will be oversupplied until the final shutdown of nuclear generation.

"We won't be building any more gas and coal power generation plants in western Europe, because the market does not need them," a spokesman told reporters at a briefing at the group's headquarters.

"There is an oversupply of power station capacity in (western) Europe," he added, describing Europe as the Benelux countries, France and Germany.

But he said the situation in eastern and southern Europe, including Russia and Turkey, where E.ON is also active, was different. He gave no details.

Analysts believe power generation in the less industrialised countries of Europe has more growth potential, especially where populations are growing and in countries where Communist-era generating plant is less efficient than in western Europe.

GOING GREEN

Having closed a big chunk of its nuclear capacity after Japan's Fukushima disaster in 2011, Germany wants to scale back coal and gas plants and promote green power, which is given priority on grids when it is available.

Utilities operating conventionally may be relegated to providing reserve power for green systems. This would hit the profitability of underused plant whose returns were calculated on the basis of full-time production.

At the same time, power demand in euro zone countries is lower than expected.

E.ON said the rapid expansion of renewable power would make up for the loss of capacity from the nuclear switch-off in the coming decade.

Only after 2022, when the last remining German nuclear reactors will be shut permanently, will there be scope for new construction of conventional plants, E.ON said. B u t because planing and approval could easily take between five and seven years, it would start planning early.

The spokesman said projects for coal-fired plants at Maasvlakte in the Netherlands and Datteln in Germany would go ahead while a decision on a new generation block at the Staudinger plant near Frankfurt awaited a court ruling following an environmental challenge.

E.ON is due to close old coal-fired generation capacity in France and has said it will consider shutting old facilities in southern Germany if market conditions deteriorate. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by David Cowell)