BERLIN Oct 18 Fees for Germany's power grid
will rise by about 10 percent next year, a portal that monitors
prices said on Thursday, raising pressure on Chancellor Angela
Merkel to stop private consumers bearing the brunt of the cost
of a shift to renewable energy.
Verivox said grid operators had projected that their fees
would rise by an average of 10 percent from January 2013, due to
higher spending on connections from generation plants.
"The forthcoming price rises will hit every household in
Germany," said Verivox in a statement, adding a typical
household would pay an additional 135 euros ($180) a year as a
result.
"Suppliers will be forced to pass on the increases to their
customers," it said.
A year before a federal election in which Merkel will seek a
third term, household power bills have become a hot topic and
the government may be forced to find ways to limit costs for
consumers.
Merkel's unexpected decision to abandon nuclear power after
last year's Fukushima disaster has led to a growing need for
alternative energy sources and higher related charges are tagged
on to consumers' energy bills.
The new network charges come on top of a nearly 50 percent
hike in a surcharge paid mostly by households to support
renewable energy sources, announced this week by Germany's
leading grid operators.
Germany's four network operators are 50Hertz, owned by
Belgian Elia and Australian fund IFM; E.ON's
former high voltage grid unit TenneT ; RWE's former
unit Amprion, and EnBW's grid unit TransnetBW.
($1 = 0.7621 euros)
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; editing by James Jukwey)