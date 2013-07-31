BERLIN, July 31 Germany is to reduce exemptions
that big power-using firms have enjoyed from grid fees following
EU criticism that they might amount to state aid and anger among
consumers that industry was not sharing the cost of a shift to
renewable energy.
Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet agreed on Wednesday to
reduce the exemptions, which last year saved power-intenstive
companies around 300 million euros ($398 million).
The exemptions, which affect sectors such as chemicals,
metals, glass and building materials, began in 2011 and have
helped German industry to remain competitive despite some of the
highest power prices in Europe.
However, the European Commission expressed concern they
could amount to state aid, while a German court ruled there was
no legal basis for the special treatment.
Consumer groups were also angered that some firms were being
spared the cost of Germany's transition to renewable energy at
the expense of households.
The changes announced on Wednesday introduce a staggered
system of payments depending on grid usage, and still offer big
power users some relief.
"With today's cabinet decision, the government has laid a
new foundation for special grid fees for power intensive
consumers," said Economy Minister Philipp Roesler.
"We have given this group of consumers a stable basis for
calculating their energy costs and created planning and legal
security which are important pillars for Germany's status as a
reliable industrial location."
Companies that use more than 8 gigawatt hours (GWh) of power
for at least 8,000 hours will from next year have to pay 10
percent of the grid fees. That will rise to 15 percent for those
using 7,500 hours and 20 percent for 7,000 hours.
Currently companies using more than 7,000 hours are
completely exempt, benefiting around 200 companies.
The government said the new system ensured the continued
stabilising role of big companies on the network. Large firms
such as BASF have their own on-site power generation
units which can feed power into the public grid.
The idea is that through the higher contribution from
industry, households and small firms will have to pay less.
Merkel, facing an election in September, wants to make sure
household electricity bills are kept in check as the costs of
her "green revolution" soar.
However, overall grid fees are bound to rise due to the
massive infrastructure changes involved in Merkel's energy
policies. She aims to wean Europe's biggest economy off fossil
fuels and onto renewables in the coming decades and to phase out
nuclear energy by about 2022.
The charges will go towards the construction of new power
lines for wind-generated electricity from northern Germany to
the south and to reserve power plants for the winter, needed to
plug any power shortages and balance out volatile green energy
supplies.
($1 = 0.7547 euros)
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Mark Potter)