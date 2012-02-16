* Suppliers used back-up reserves to balance forecast errors

* Grid agency considers action against operators

* E.ON Trading urges agency to specify its concerns (Adds RWE comment)

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Feb 16 Germany's power grid regulator is investigating trading behaviour that pushed the market to the brink of collapse during last week's cold, but companies on Thursday rejected the all-out criticism against suppliers as too general.

The German federal grid agency and regulator (BnetzA) sent a letter to power traders on Monday, obtained by Reuters, saying that emergency power reserves had to be used last week to offset balancing forecast errors by suppliers.

Balancing refers to a system which ensures all areas of an electricity grid have sufficient supply at all times, redirecting electricity from oversupplied areas to those facing potential undersupply.

The letter noted trading companies were legally obliged to ensure a balanced grid without tapping emergency back-up capacity.

"We are taking these accusations very seriously. Security of supply has highest priority, and the federal grid agency is investigating the accusations," the German economy ministry said in a statement.

Matthias Kurth, president of the regulator, said: "We will thoroughly examine how this extraordinary situation could arise in the power network and report our results following the investigation."

The grid agency's letter said Germany's power networks had recorded significant and hour-long deficits from Feb. 6 and that in some cases no safety margin would have been available in case of a breakdown. It added that the regulator was watching developments with grave concern.

"Where applicable, the federal grid agency will use its authority to enforce these legal obligations through supervisory procedures against those responsible for balancing," the agency's letter said.

E.ON Energy Trading said it had been supporting the grid operators that are responsible for handling loads beyond its legal responsibilities to ensure safe supply in the cold period.

"The Bundesnetzagentur (grid agency) must say concretely what the accusations are and against whom they are made. It is no good suspecting the entire industry," a spokesman said.

He added energy trading was strictly regulated and all transactions had to be made transparent.

Utility RWE said in a statement: "Traders at RWE according to today's knowledge acted in line with regulations."

A spokeswoman for grid operator TenneT said that power feeds into its network had been insufficient at times, right into this week. "We used all available balancing power to avert the problems," she said.

She added that the situation had become more relaxed now and what went on in detail would only become clear once accounts for the balancing areas have to be filed, possibly in March.

50Hertz, another big grid operator, had also noticed "seemingly unusual goings on" on the grids in recent weeks, a spokesman said, but added that it was speculation to link this to traders. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Vera Eckert in Frankfurt and Markus Wacket in Berlin, writing by Henning Gloystein in London and Vera Eckert, editing by William Hardy and Jason Neely)