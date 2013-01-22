BERLIN Jan 22 Germany's power grid situation in the current winter season is adequate as a system of reserve capacities is in place to shield the country from security problems after it switched off large parts of its nuclear generation plants.

"The power plant situation is under control, even if tight," said Jochen Homann, president of the Bundesnetzagentur, on the sidelines of an industry conference.

Bundesnetzagentur had secured 2.5 gigawatt (GW) of additional power plant assurances, which can be mobilised when high demand in the cold season overstretches supply.

So far this has not been the case in the winter season, which ends in March or April. (Reporting Vera Eckert, Christoph Steitz and Tom Kaeckenhoff)