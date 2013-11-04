* Mostly in North-Rhine Westphalia, 12 blocks not seen
FRANKFURT, Nov 4 Germany's energy regulator said
on Monday it has approved the closure of 12 power generation
units that operators applied for in a market suffering from low
prices and competition for grid access from renewable energy
sources.
The regulator, the Bundesnetzagentur, has to ensure that
closures do not result in unstable network loads that could
threaten supply security, a task made more difficult because
Germany in 2011 switched off 40 percent of its nuclear capacity.
The agency's rulings decide whether utilities can receive
compensation payments for unprofitable plants and will influence
future energy policy as a new government is being formed.
"The closure of 12 units was approved because it was thought
to be unproblematic," a spokeswoman for the Bundesnetzagentur
said in reply to a query after a media report.
The 12 blocks have a capacity of 5 gigawatts (GW) and, with
the exception of two, are based in the western state of
North-Rhine Westphalia, she added.
Most of the reactors shut in 2011 are in the industrial
south, where many companies rely on 24-hour supply.
The report in the Focus Magazin had said that 5 plants in
the south were more problematic and needed further assessment
and another 11 were still in an early assessment stage.
The spokeswoman said the 5 units were located at two power
stations sites located in the south-western state of Baden
Wuerttemberg and operated by utility EnBW. She also
confirmed the 11 others.
Last month, the regulator had put the number of
applications, which have to be filed a year in advance, at 28
and their total generating capacity at 7 GW.
Apart from EnBW, other leading utilities E.ON and
RWE have said they will close many plants in response
to the dismal market environment.
E.ON, in an April deal which since has been called a
one-off, agreed to keep open its a gas-fired power station at
Irsching in Bavaria to provide reserve power in return for a
double-digit million euro amount per block per year.
In another measure, to avoid fall-out from tight network
situations, the Bundesnetzagentur has to identify and sign up
winter reserve capacity for the next few years.
It has not finalised signing up a remaining 0.5 GW of winter
reserve capacity to complete an overall target of 2.5 GW for the
2013/2014 season, the spokeswoman said.
